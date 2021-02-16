site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Andy Burns: Attending Dodgers camp
Burns joined the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Burns is very much a long shot to break camp with the Dodgers. He hasn't appeared at the big-league level since 2016 and failed to record a single hit in his 10-game debut for Toronto that season.
