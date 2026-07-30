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Dodgers' Andy Pages: Lifts homer Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pages went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

Pages was able to log his first multi-hit effort since July 11 versus the Diamondbacks. He started the scoring with his first-inning homer, and he added an RBI single in the fourth. The outfielder is now batting .267 with a .795 OPS, 18 homers, 71 RBI, 63 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 22 doubles and two triples over 107 contests. Pages has hit safely in 15 of 22 games in July but is batting only .250 (20-for-80) this month.

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