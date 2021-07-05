Pages is hitting .242/.347/.531 with 16 home runs, five steals, 41 RBI and 47 runs across 53 games for High-A Great Lakes.

The last time we saw Pages in action, he was tearing through rookie ball as an 18-year-old in 2019, and his power clearly hasn't gone anywhere, as he has the second-most homers in all of High-A. The strikeout rate's a little high (26.1 percent), but he's also drawing a good number of walks (10.6 percent) and getting a little unlucky in batting average due to a .262 BABIP. Expect the Dodgers to be patient with him as he develops, but he's a prospect to watch.