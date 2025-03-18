Pages will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo.

The Dodgers optioned Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A last week, paving the way for Pages to start against lefty Shota Imanaga in the regular-season opener, with Tommy Edman at second base. Pages hit .357/.396/.520 against left-handed pitching last season compared to .213/.277/.371 against right-handed pitching. It remains to be seen just how much he will play against righties to begin the 2025 campaign.