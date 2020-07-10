Garcia was added to the Dodgers' 60-man player pool Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 28-year-old has spent 11 seasons as a professional but has yet to make his big-league debut. In parts of five seasons at the Triple-A level, he's hit a respectable .253/.342/.443.
