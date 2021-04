Goudeau was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goudeau was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, and he'll remain in the NL West going forward. Goudeau made his major-league debut with the Rockies in 2020 and posted a 7.56 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in 8.1 innings across four relief appearances. Even if he joins the Dodgers' major-league roster, he should serve as a low-leverage reliever.