Barnes hit a three-run home run as a part of a 2-for-4 showing Sunday against the Braves.

Barnes managed to open up the scoring in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb by belting an 0-2 offering over the fence. The 27-year-old catcher boasts a .944 OPS in his limited playing time, although his fantasy upside is limited as long as he's behind Yasmani Grandal in the pecking order behind the plate in Los Angeles. However, given how well he performs in his few opportunities, Barnes is a decent option in deeper two-catcher leagues.