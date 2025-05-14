The Dodgers designated Barnes for assignment Wednesday.
It's the corresponding transaction as the Dodgers add top prospect Daulton Rushing to the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Barnes has played sparingly this season and slashed only .214/.233/.286 in 13 contests. He had been the team's longest-tenured position player.
