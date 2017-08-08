Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Barnes (hand) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
He took a foul ball of his hand in Sunday's game, but his absence from Tuesday's lineup could simply be a matter of him being the No. 2 catcher, and Yasmani Grandal getting a start against righty Zack Godley, which is not unexpected. Continue to consider Barnes day-to-day for now.
