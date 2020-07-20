Barnes (hand) underwent an X-ray Sunday that came back negative, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Barnes left Sunday's exhibition game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. He'll be held out Monday, but the team hopes to allow him to return Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, Barnes should be ready for Opening Day.
