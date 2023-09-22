Gauthier suffered a broken pinky finger Sept. 14 and missed the last few games of Double-A Tulsa's season, according to Dodgers Daily.

It's unclear if Gauthier will be able to get healthy in time to be an option for the Arizona Fall League, but he already had a breakout season. He saw over 15 starts at third base, shortstop, second base and left field this season while slashing .316/.435/.476 with 12 home runs, 19 steals and more walks (100) than strikeouts (84) in 124 games across High-A and Double-A. Gauthier's age (24) and fringe-average game power (24.9 Hard%) are the two main knocks on him, but his impressive hit tool, swing decisions and defensive versatility should get him to the big leagues.