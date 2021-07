The Dodgers have selected Casparius with the 162nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot, 193-pound righty played two seasons at UNC before transferring to Connecticut. Casparius was stellar in 2021 with UConn as he fanned 123 batters in 88 innings. He complements a low-90s fastball with an above-average slider and a changeup with exceptional movement. Despite throwing three pitches, Casparius may not be a starter unless he can solidify his fastball command.