Dodgers' Ben Casparius: In midst of rehab assignment

Casparius (shoulder) made the third appearance of his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing one earned run on no hits and four walks while recording just one out.

The right-hander has had a rough start to his rehab assignment as he works his way back from right shoulder inflammation, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since April 13. Through his first three outings, Casparius has covered two innings and has yielded two earned runs on one hit while issuing eight walks. Casparius may need close to the entire 30-day rehab window to build up and iron out his control before coming off the 60-day injured list.