Casparius didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs after allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out four batters across 2.2 shutout innings.

Casparius looked sharp in his first career major-league start, as a second-inning double from Michael Busch was all the Cubs' offense could muster against him. Casparius turned the game over to the bullpen once Chicago's lineup turned over midway through the third frame, at which point the Cubs' bats began to wake up. The amount of injuries plaguing Los Angeles' pitching staff makes it possible that the 26-year-old righty will get a chance to make another start next week, though there's no guarantee he would pitch deep enough into the game to qualify for a win.