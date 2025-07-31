The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt on Wednesday in a three-team trade with the Rays and Reds, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers will send Hunter Feduccia to Tampa Bay to receive Rortvedt and Paul Gervase, and Los Angeles will also bring in Adam Serwinowski from Cincinnati. Rortvedt has tallied just six hits in 63 big-league at-bats this season, and with a .598 OPS in Triple-A, he hasn't been particularly effective in the minors either. The 27-year-old will act as organizational depth at catcher and isn't likely to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles.