Dodgers' Ben Rortvedt: Summoned to big-league roster

The Dodgers selected Rortvedt's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

With Dalton Rushing (elbow) joining Will Smith (neck) on the injured list Monday, the Dodgers moved quickly to add catching depth to the organization. The Dodgers made trades prior to Monday's deadline to bring in Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia, both of whom will be activated for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Though he's spent the entire 2026 campaign to date in the minors, Rortvedt saw big-league action each of the previous four seasons, including at the tail end of 2025 with the Dodgers. Per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts said that Rortvedt is expected to see the "lion's share" of the starts over Feduccia for the time being, with the Dodgers seemingly placing value on Rortvedt's defensive and game-calling skills. Rortvedt has been an easy out at the big-league level, batting just .190 with nine home runs in 227 career games.