Dodgers' Blake Snell: Racks up nine Ks in rehab start

Snell (elbow) struck out nine and allowed one hit and no walks four scoreless innings Wednesday in a rehab start with Single-A Ontario.

After making his previous two rehab appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Snell bumped down a few levels for his third outing in the minors. He hit his targets of four innings and 60 pitches (45 strikes) in the start, potentially setting him up to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next appearance out of the Los Angeles rotation. Snell will likely throw a bullpen session in front of the Dodgers' brass before his next step is decided, and even if he gains clearance to return from the IL, he'll be subject to limited workload in his first start back from the shelf. The veteran southpaw has been on the IL since May 15 after undergoing a NanoScope procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow.