Snell (4-4) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters.

Snell was overpowering in the win, feeding his 11 strikeouts with a whopping 22 whiffs. Both of the hits Colorado managed off the southpaw were harmless singles. Snell snapped a three-start losing streak with the victory, evening his record at 4-4. The veteran hurler missed four months earlier this season due to a shoulder injury, but he seems fully healthy now, tossing a season-high 104 pitches Wednesday. He's next projected to take the mound at home against Philadelphia.