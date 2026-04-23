Snell (shoulder) threw one-plus inning in a rehab outing with Single-A Ontario on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. He didn't strike out any batters.

Snell didn't log any game action during spring training and showed plenty of rust in his first rehab appearance, needing 32 pitches to retire three batters. He got through the first inning without a run on his ledger but allowed all four batters he faced to reach base before he was pulled in the second, though there were two errors committed behind him. Snell said Thursday that he came out of the appearance well, per Katie Woo of The Athletic, and the hurler is expected to make another rehab start sometime next week. The goal is for him to work up to five innings or 75 pitches before he's activated from the injured list.