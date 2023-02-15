Treinen (shoulder) told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic on Wednesday that he wants to pitch this season.

Treinen made only six total appearances between the regular season and postseason last year and then required surgery in November to repair the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He's said to be progressing well, but the veteran reliever still has several more months of rest and rehab ahead. If he does become an option for the Dodgers in 2023, it probably won't be until late August or September.