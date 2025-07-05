Treinen (forearm) is scheduled to throw to hitters Saturday, and his following step could be a minor-league rehab assignment, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Treinen first threw to live hitters Wednesday and is lined up to throw one simulated inning Saturday. If all goes well in that session, his next appearance on the mound could take place in a minor-league game. Treinen hasn't pitched in a contest since April 13, so he'll presumably need to make multiple rehab outings before he's ready to return to the Dodgers' bullpen.