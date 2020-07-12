Treinen could be in line for early save opportunities if Kenley Jansen (undisclosed) is not ready to pitch ninth innings by Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts recently stated that he expects Jansen to report to camp soon, but there's no guarantee that the veteran closer will be ready to pitch in high-leverage situations right away even if he does join the team soon. With setup man Pedro Baez (undisclosed) also yet to report to camp, Treinen is the logical choice to close games early if Jansen needs more time to get in game shape. Treinen has racked up 71 saves in his career, including 38 in 2018, when he posted a dominant 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 across 80.1 innings.