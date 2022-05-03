Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Treinen's recovery from his right shoulder injury is "gonna be a longer process," Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There was hope immediately after Treinen was placed on the IL that he could be back after a minimum stay, but that possibility has already passed. To this point, there has been no word about Treinen doing any sort of throwing, and Roberts' comment Sunday suggests that he is a way off from a return. If the right-hander's absence continues to linger, there's a good chance he could need a rehab stint before being activated.