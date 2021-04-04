Treinen (1-0) gave up two runs on one hit and a walk while fanning one through one inning of work Saturday against the Rockies.

Treinen didn't have his best stuff in this game, tossing just eight of his 17 pitches for strikes and getting punished on a two-run home run from Josh Fuentes, but he was still credited with the win after the Dodgers scored the winning runs in the top of the eighth inning. Treinen had a 1.21 WHIP last season to go along with a 3.86 ERA, and this performance doesn't bode well for his chances to better those numbers in 2021.