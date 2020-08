Treinen (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Padres, striking out three across 1.1 scoreless innings.

Treinen is yet to allow an earned run this season and has posted five straight scoreless appearances, fanning eight in five innings across that stretch. Treinen should remain a reliable arm out of Dave Roberts' bullpen, as he sports a 0.00 ERA and 10.4 K/9 in nine appearances this season.