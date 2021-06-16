Treinen earned his third save of the year Tuesday night against the Phillies after pitching a scoreless ninth while striking out a batter.

Treinen was called upon to pitch the ninth with Kenley Jansen unavailable after closing out the previous two games. He got the first two hitters out and then managed to work around an Albert Pujols fielding error by striking out J.T. Realmuto to end the game. Treinen is one of the premier setup pitchers in the game, as he is tied for second with 14 holds and tends to pick up the occasional save when Jansen is unavailable or off his game.