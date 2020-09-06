Treinen (3-2) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and notching a strikeout for the only out he recorded.

Treinen had been brilliant in his first season with the Dodgers until Saturday, so the rough outing may just be a bump in the road. The three earned runs allowed by the setup man Saturday were more than he had previously yielded during the entire campaign, and he still holds a 2.55 ERA even after the stumble. Treinen should continue to function in a high-leverage role down the stretch.