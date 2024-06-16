Treinen (2-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Saturday against Kansas City. He allowed four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Treinen had been dominant coming into Saturday, posting a 19:2 K:BB over 13 scoreless innings across 14 appearances. However, he struggled with his control against the Royals, issuing three straight one-out walks. It appeared Treinen might get out of the jam when he fanned Adam Frazier for the second out of the frame and then backed MJ Melendez into a 1-2 count, but Melendez put together a brilliant 12-pitch at-bat that included six straight two-strike foul balls before launching a grand slam. Treinen's ERA jumped to 2.63 due to the poor outing, but given his overall body of work this season, he should continue to be a high-leverage option for the Dodgers.