Manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals that Treinen wasn't available out of the bullpen due to an unspecified injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. "There was a little something in his pregame, his body didn't feel right, and we wanted to give him an extra day," Roberts said.

Roberts' comments wouldn't seem to suggest Treinen is dealing with a major concern, so the expectation is that he'll be good to go for the final two games of the series with St. Louis. Treinen was lit up for three runs while recording only two outs in his last appearance Friday against the Giants, ending a streak of 10 straight outings in which he hadn't allowed an earned run.