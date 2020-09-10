Treinen earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
Treinen came into the 10th inning with the Dodgers up 6-4 and retired the side to pick up his first save of the year. The 32-year-old tallied 16 saves with the A's a season ago and has proven himself to be solid under pressure. While Kenley Jansen will remain the closer in Los Angeles for now, it's nice to know Treinen can get the job done. Overall this year, he's pieced together a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 20 appearances.