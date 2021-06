Treinen (1-2) lost Tuesday's 3-2 game with the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Treinen pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and returned for the ninth but allowed two straight hits to push the go-ahead run across the plate in a tie game. The righty has now surrendered four runs in two innings over his last two appearances and has seen his ERA rise from 1.80 to 3.27 in that stretch.