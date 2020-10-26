Treinen worked around a leadoff single and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to pick up a save in the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Rays in Game 5 of the World Series.

Manager Dave Roberts admitted prior to Game 5 that he wasn't certain if the struggling Kenley Jansen would remain Los Angeles' closer, so it wasn't too surprising to see Treinen tabbed for the save situation. After Jansen blew a save chance at night earlier, Treinen turned in a mostly stress-free frame, needing only 12 pitches to put away the Rays. Jansen's long track record as one of the game's top relievers may still make him the favorite to open 2021 as the Dodgers' closer, but his poor form of late likely makes Treinen the team's preferred option for saves for the remainder of the series.