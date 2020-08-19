Treinen (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Mariners as he struck out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief.

Tony Gonsolin blanked the M's over six innings but Jake McGee and Scott Alexander combined to cough up a run in the seventh. Treinen came on and shut the door the rest of the way, getting rewarded with the win when the Dodgers pushed across another run in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander continues to impress after a rough 2019, posting a 0.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB through 11 innings with two wins and four holds in 11 appearances.