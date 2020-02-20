Dodgers' Blake Treinen: No longer bothered by back issue
Treinen (back) completed a bullpen session Thursday and doesn't appear to have any restrictions this spring, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
While he was a member of the Athletics last season, Treinen was shut down in mid-September due to a stress reaction in his back, but the injury was never expected to be an issue heading into spring training. Treinen's ability to complete a bullpen session Thursday can be taken as a sign that he's healthy, so he'll now turn his focus to getting his arm conditioned ahead of Opening Day. After signing a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles in the offseason, Treinen should be the leading candidate to serve as the top setup option to closer Kenley Jansen if he can recapture the form that made him an All-Star in 2018.
