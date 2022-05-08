Treinen (shoulder) won't undergo an MRI as previously scheduled Monday and will instead begin a rehab program, and he's now expected to return from the injured list until after the All-Star break, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen has been out with the shoulder injury for two weeks, and it's apparently severe enough to sideline him for the next two-plus months. The 33-year-old has yet to resume throwing since landing on the shelf, and he'll likely need to work to strengthen his arm before beginning a throwing program.