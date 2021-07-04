Treinen pitched a perfect inning during which he struck out one to earn the hold against Washington on Saturday.

Treinen has consistently and effectively served as a bridge to closer Kenley Jansen this season, as he is tied with teammate Victor Gonzalez for third in the league with 16 holds. The right-hander had no problem handling the Nationals while pitching with a one-run, eighth-inning lead Saturday, setting down the side in order on 16 pitches. Treinen holds a 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB across 32.2 innings this season.