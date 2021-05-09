Treinen struck out two over a perfect ninth inning to secure his first save of the season in Saturday's 14-11 win over the Angels.

Kenley Jansen was likely available out of the bullpen after having not pitched either of the previous two days, but manager Dave Roberts instead elected to go with Treinen for the save chance after Jansen melted down in his most recent appearance Wednesday. Treinen turned in a stress-free ninth inning to put an end to the Angels' comeback from a 13-run deficit, and he may have positioned himself as the next man up for saves if the Dodgers decide to move Jansen out of the closer's role at some point. Despite an ugly 13:13 K:BB in 13.1 innings this season, Jansen's track record prior to 2021 likely gives him more job security than most relievers with his stat line.