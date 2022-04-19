Manager Dave Roberts said Monday after the Dodgers' 7-4 win over Atlanta that Treinen won't be available for the final two games of the series due to an arm issue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts noted that Treinen's arm was "barking" after his appearance in the Dodgers' home opener last Thursday, which is why the reliever hasn't been used since. Fortunately, the skipper relayed that Treinen felt fine while playing catch Monday and is on track to avoid the injured list, but the Dodgers will play it safe by keeping him out a few more days. Treinen is expected to be ready to go when the Dodgers open a three-game series in San Diego on Friday.