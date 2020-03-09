Treinen will look to throw his sinker more often this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Per Statcast, Treinen went to his sinker at the lowest rate of his career last season while his cutter usage soared to a career high. In addition to making "subtle tweaks" to his delivery, Treinen will be looking to adjust his pitch ratios to something more in line with his 2018 campaign, when he dominated with a 0.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. Last season, his ERA jumped to 4.91 while his WHIP nearly doubled to 1.62.