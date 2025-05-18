Treinen (forearm) began playing catch Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
This marked Treinen's first activity since hitting the injured list April 19. He isn't eligible to return until June 18, though it appears he may be lining up to be activated right around his minimum stint.
