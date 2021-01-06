Treinen signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal also includes a club option for a third year worth $8 million. The 32-year-old headed to Los Angeles for the 2020 campaign and had a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 25.2 innings while recording one save and nine holds. Kenley Jansen no longer has a firm grip on the closer's role, and Treinen could step into the job if he continues to perform. Regardless, the right-hander is poised to take on a high-leverage role for the Dodgers in 2021.