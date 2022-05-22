Treinen (shoulder) agreed to a one-year extension with the Dodgers on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Treinen was already under team control for 2023 with an $8 million team option, but he's now officially under contract. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the new deal includes a conditional option for 2024. The right-hander is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, and it's unclear when he's expected to resume throwing, let alone be activated from the 60-day injured list.