Treinen struck out three and yielded one hit in an inning of work, earning a hold in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over Cincinnati.

The righty has allowed just one earned run since a rough first outing of the season in which he yielded two. Treinen's ERA has been gradually declining and now sits at 2.70 through 10 innings pitched. His sinker, cutter and slider all boast elite movement and will keep him among baseball's best relievers as long as he commands them down in the zone. Further, playing on the often-leading Dodgers will present plenty of hold opportunities, especially in the absence of Corey Knebel (lat).