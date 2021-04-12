Treinen registered his third hold of the season as he allowed two hits but got out of the inning damage-free in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Nationals.

Treinen was called upon to pitch the eighth inning and started off a little rocky as he allowed the first two hitters to reach. He was able to buckle down thereafter and battled to get the next three guys out to escape the jam. The 32-year-old has now had three straight scoreless outings after a rocky start in which he allowed two runs in a blown save opportunity against the Rockies on April 3.