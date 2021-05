Treinen picked up the hold Tuesday against Arizona by retiring the only batter he faced.

The right-hander came on in relief with two runners on base and two outs in the top of the seventh inning. He got Nick Ahmed to fly out to right to preserve a 3-1 Dodgers lead. Treinen has been effective in a setup role this season, posting a 2.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 17 innings. He is tied for second in the league with 10 holds.