Treinen picked up a hold Monday against the Phillies, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Treinen was deployed in the seventh inning with Los Angeles clinging to a two-run lead. He yielded a J.T. Realmuto infield single with one out but retired the following two batters to finish off the scoreless frame. Treinen is tied with teammate Victor Gonzalez for second in the league with 14 holds, and he has registered a 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 27 appearances covering 26.2 innings this season.