Treinen picked up the hold against San Diego on Tuesday, retiring both batters he faced, including one by strikeout.

Caleb Ferguson got the call to serve as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Kenley Jansen, but Treinen was summoned after Ferguson was forced to leave with an elbow injury. Treinen had little problem retiring both Padres he faced, striking out Greg Garcia on three pitches and inducing Trent Grisham to ground out on his first offering. Treinen has been a key component of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.07 WHIP and notching eight holds over 22.1 innings.