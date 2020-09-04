Treinen was credited with a hold Thursday against Arizona, pitching a scoreless inning and allowing one hit while also hitting a batter.

Treinen came on in the eighth inning with the Dodgers holding a three-run lead and found himself in immediate trouble, putting the first two runners on base via a single and hit batsman. However, the right-hander recovered by setting the next three hitters down in order to escape unscathed. Treinen is tied for fourth in the majors with seven holds this season and has yielded only two earned runs over 17.1 innings.