Treinen will make his Dodgers debut in Saturday's Cactus League game against Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Treinen's absence from Cactus Leagues games thus far has been attributed to his work on mechanics. He'll have a chance to put that work to the test Saturday when he makes his first appearance in a Dodgers uniform. Treinen is expected to fill a high-leverage role in Los Angeles' bullpen this season despite posting a career-worst 4.91 ERA in 2019.