The Dodgers transferred Treinen (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen went down with a right forearm sprain in mid-April and has yet to resume a throwing program. He now isn't eligible to return until mid-June, and there won't be a timetable for Treinen until he starts ramping up his throwing.

