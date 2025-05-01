The Dodgers transferred Treinen (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen went down with a right forearm sprain in mid-April and has yet to resume a throwing program. He now isn't eligible to return until mid-June, and there won't be a timetable for Treinen until he starts ramping up his throwing.
